Wonderla Holidays says footfall matches pre-COVID levels after reopening

Arun K Chittilappilly, MD, Wonderla Holidays, discussed the footfall trends and business outlook.

“As of now we are matching pre-COVID footfalls on the days that we are open,” he said in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

“All our amusement parks have reopened. As a reopening strategy, the parks are open four days a week from Thursday till Sunday. So far footfalls have been encouraging,” he said.

The company is seeing huge traction on weekends.

Chittilappilly is optimistic of being EBITDA positive in Q2FY22. “If the parks are allowed to remain open every day and if we are able to ramp up the footfalls, we should be okay,” he stated.

