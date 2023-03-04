Women's Premier League kicks off this weekend—advertisers on standby for exciting opportunities

The inaugural season of Women's Premier League (WPL) is all set to kick off this weekend and it could be a turning point for women's cricket in India and the world.

T20 is the most lucrative format in cricket and the WPL is a significant step to build the women's cricket economy. Top corporates have invested big bucks to buy the franchises and television rights have been sold for nearly Rs 1,000 crore.

The BCCI is doling out free tickets for women. For men, the tickets are priced at nominal rates. While these are positive steps to attract viewer interest, advertisers are in a wait-and-watch mode.

Anisha Iyer, CEO of OMD India says, “It's not about women's IPL vs men's IPL, it's about men’s cricket vs women’s cricket. You didn't have to sell men’s cricket, but women’s cricket doesn’t have a steady following yet.”

While advertisers have not made a beeline, some big guns have thrown their hat into the ring. The Tata group has bagged the rights to be the title sponsor for WPL. Brands like HUL's Boost and Coca-Cola's Powerade spent big bucks to advertise at the at the Women's T20 Cricket World Cup. Equitas Small Finance Bank have Smriti Mandhana as their brand ambassador and have made commitments to step up their game towards promoting women's cricket.

Vignesh Murali, Senior Vice President & Head of Marketing, Brand & Corporate Communications at Equitas Small Finance Bank says, “Smriti Mandhana has been our ambassador since last two years for our product Eva. We needed to have a face who is an inspiring personality and Smriti Mandhana has proven that she is a match winner.”

Chakshuta Nimbkar, Account Executive at Kinnect says, “Brands are are inclined towards WIPL because it's moment marketing. Since it is approaching, the brands have had good time to plan their strategy and collaborate with women cricketers and get more visibility.”

The BCCI received bids worth $572 million from corporates to own the 5 women's IPL franchises. This is significantly higher than the collective sum of $387 million invested by corporates for the inaugural edition of the men's IPL in 2008. But experts agree it is too soon to make predictions because even the men's IPL took some time to become the money magnet it is today.

Iyer says, “Brands will not jump immediately, this is not because brands don't want to, it is because there isn't enough proof that many people will watch it and brands need to reach out to people.”

So the Women's Indian Premier League could well be the dawn of a new era for this cricket crazy nation.