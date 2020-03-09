Business International Women's Day: Twitter names CNBC-TV18's Shereen Bhan among five inspiring women Updated : March 09, 2020 02:49 PM IST On International Women's Day, Twitter celebrated #EveryWoman with a custom emoji on the service; encouraging positive conversations. Twitter honoured five trailblazers: Chinmayi Sripaada (@Chinmayi), Dutee Chand (@DuteeChand), Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (@kiranshaw), Shereen Bhan (@ShereenBhan) and late Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj). Top 5 hashtags for women-related conversations on Twitter in India (in terms of volume) included: #MeToo/#MeTooIndia, #SareeTwitter, #GirlsWhoDrinkBeer, #LahuKaLagaan and #JhumkaTwitter