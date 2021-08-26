Wockhardt ties up with Jemincare for respiratory antibiotic Nafithromycin

Wockhardt partners with Chinese company, Jemincare for antibiotic nafithromycin via subsidiary Wockhardt Bio AG. Jemnicare will be responsible for exclusive development and commercialisation in China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan. Wockhardt will receive an upfront payment and will be eligible for regulatory-linked milestone payments. Wockhardt will supply the product to Jemincare and will receive royalties on net sales. Habil F Khorakiwala, Founder and Chairman of Wockhardt shared the outlook.

Wockhardt will receive an upfront payment and will be eligible for regulatory-linked milestone payments. The global pharma firm will supply the product to Jemincare and will receive royalties on net sales.

Habil F Khorakiwala, founder and chairman of Wockhardt shared the company’s outlook with CNBC-TV18.

“ We have tied up with Jemnicare for marketing in China . Nafithromycin is in a phase-III clinical trial. For anti-infective, China is one of the largest markets in the world only next to US. So from that point of view it is very important and the rate of resistance in China is much higher and it is similar to what we have in India,” he said.

Khorakiwala added that for the rest of the world market, the firm is undertaking a phase-III clinical trial that started in February-March this year is expected to be completed in the next 18 months or so.

“4873 is the oral tablet market for pneumonia and in China, it could be injectable,” Wockhardt founder said, adding that the oral market could be a very significant size market.

Talking about tie-ups, Khorakiwala said Wockhardt is already in talks with several companies in the UK in addition to what it is doing for the UK government. “Same is true for India,” he added.

On WCK 5222 and WCK 4282, he stated, “As far as WCK 5222 is concerned, we are beginning our clinical trial now and we expect that in about two years to two and a half years, we should receive not only filing but approval also by end of 2023. We are definitely looking to monetize both WCK 5222 and WCK 4282 with some partners where we do not have our own organisers.”

