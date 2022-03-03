Wockhardt sets issue price at Rs 225 per share for Rs 748-cr rights issue

Pharmaceuticals firm Wockhardt Ltd on March 3 said it has fixed the issue price at Rs 225 per share for its Rs 748-crore rights issue. The capital raising committee of the company's board on March 3 decided to approve the issue of 3.33 crore fully paid-up equity shares, aggregating to a little over Rs 748 crore, Wockhardt said in a regulatory filing.

The issue price has been fixed at Rs 225 per fully paid-up equity share, including a premium of Rs 220 per share, it added. The issue will open on March 15 and close on March 22, 2022.