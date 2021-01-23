Business
Witnessing a growth in demand among leisure and gradual pick- up in corporate segments: Oriental Hotels
Updated : January 23, 2021 08:36 PM IST
The company had declared its standalone financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2020, on Saturday.
Net loss for the quarter under review was at Rs 7.63 crore as against a net profit of Rs 4.65 crore registered the previous quarter of last fiscal.
Revenue during the quarter stood at Rs 43.53 crore as against Rs 85.09 crore registered during the corresponding quarter the previous year.