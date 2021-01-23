  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business
Business

Witnessing a growth in demand among leisure and gradual pick- up in corporate segments: Oriental Hotels

Updated : January 23, 2021 08:36 PM IST

The company had declared its standalone financial results for the quarter ending December 31, 2020, on Saturday.
Net loss for the quarter under review was at Rs 7.63 crore as against a net profit of Rs 4.65 crore registered the previous quarter of last fiscal.
Revenue during the quarter stood at Rs 43.53 crore as against Rs 85.09 crore registered during the corresponding quarter the previous year.
Witnessing a growth in demand among leisure and gradual pick- up in corporate segments: Oriental Hotels

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Tata Power Solar wins Rs 1,200 crore order to set up 320 MW project

Tata Power Solar wins Rs 1,200 crore order to set up 320 MW project

Audi Q2: Find out whether it’s an ideal entry-level SUV

Audi Q2: Find out whether it’s an ideal entry-level SUV

UltraTech Cement Q3 net profit jumps 122% to Rs 1,584 crore; Domestic volume growth at 14%

UltraTech Cement Q3 net profit jumps 122% to Rs 1,584 crore; Domestic volume growth at 14%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement