Home

Live TV

    Sections

    Arrow

    Trending topics

    Arrow

    Multimedia

    Arrow
    • Home>
    • business>
    • With new investors, Apollo Hospitals will own 80% in Apollo HealthCo, says Suneeta Reddy

    With new investors, Apollo Hospitals will own 80% in Apollo HealthCo, says Suneeta Reddy

    Profile image
    By Latha Venkatesh | IST (Updated)
    Mini

    “Apollo HealthCo will become the largest omnichannel play in the healthcare vertical today in India,” said Suneeta Reddy, Managing Director of Apollo Hospitals, in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

    (Edited by : Dipika)
    First Published:  IST
    Tags
    Previous Article

    Madras High Court issues notice to Centre on new IT rules

    Next Article

    France sues Apple over developer contracts tied to App Store

    Market Movers

    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Infosys1,551.95 48.80 3.25
    TCS3,364.15 102.75 3.15
    JSW Steel678.70 13.20 1.98
    Larsen1,502.85 23.60 1.60
    HCL Tech987.15 14.25 1.46
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Infosys1,550.00 47.15 3.14
    TCS3,364.95 102.85 3.15
    Larsen1,502.80 23.00 1.55
    HCL Tech987.25 14.55 1.50
    Tata Steel1,113.50 13.70 1.25
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Infosys1,551.95 48.80
    TCS3,364.15 102.75
    JSW Steel678.70 13.20
    Larsen1,502.85 23.60
    HCL Tech987.15 14.25
    CompanyPriceChange%Gain
    Infosys1,550.00 47.15
    TCS3,364.95 102.85
    Larsen1,502.80 23.00
    HCL Tech987.25 14.55
    Tata Steel1,113.50 13.70

    Currency

    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    Dollar-Rupee74.2325-0.0375-0.05
    Euro-Rupee88.60800.19600.22
    Pound-Rupee103.59500.10300.10
    Rupee-100 Yen0.66950.00040.05
    View More