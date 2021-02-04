Business With Bezos out as Amazon CEO, is this the end of his ominous question-mark emails? Updated : February 04, 2021 12:17 PM IST Amazon said Bezos sent question-mark emails occasionally to manage the volume of customer messages he received. Bezos will step back from the company he founded 27 years ago and become executive chairman this summer, Amazon said Tuesday. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply