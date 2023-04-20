Wipro Consumer Care announces acquisition of Kerala-based food brand 'Brahmins'

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting on Thursday announced its acquisition of Brahmins, a traditional vegetarian spice mix and ready-to-cook brand based in Kerala. This acquisition follows Wipro's recent purchase of Nirapara, and the company is now looking to establish a significant presence in the packaged foods segment.

With this, the FMCG arm of IT giant Wipro has completed its 14th acquisition. By adding the Kerala-based brand Brahmins to its food business, Wipro aims to expand and consolidate its spices, breakfast, and ready-to-cook categories.

Commenting on the acquisition, CEO of Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting and Managing Director, Wipro Enterprises Vineet Agrawal said that the company entered the food category with its first acquisition of Nirapara and within six months, it has another acquisition of Brahmins.

"In Kerala, Brahmins is a strong heritage brand leading the spice and ready- to-cook category with a significant consumer recall. I am particularly impressed by the highly competent and dedicated team. The high-quality standards adopted by Brahmins have played a key role in making it one of the most significant players in the market. We intend to make this, our 14th acquisition, as successful as our previous ones," Agrawal added.

Founded in 1987, Brahmins is a popular brand in its home market, offering ethnic breakfast pre-mix powders, spice mixes, straight powders, wheat products, pickles, dessert mixes, and other items. Its premium flagship products, Sambar Powder and Puttu Podi, are market leaders in the region.

"I am elated that Brahmins is now a part of Wipro Consumer Care Foods Business. This will enable access to resources that will help the brand grow rapidly. We are jointly focused on developing the brand supported by local consumer insights as well as streamlining manufacturing. We are confident that with Wipro’s distribution strength, network, and marketing expertise we will significantly expand our geographical presence and scale Brahmins to newer heights," Sreenath Vishnu, MD of Brahmins said.

The maker of Santoor and Chandrika soaps, Wipro in December last year announced its thirteenth acquisition of Nirapara giving it a clear foothold in the spices and ready-to-cook segment.

In a statement, the company said, "This acquisition, which will be our 14th so far for Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting and will be a mutually beneficial partnership that will accelerate expansion of the Brahmins’ portfolio on one hand and embolden Wipro’s foundation into the food business."

Kochi based investment banking firm KAFCO BACKWATER advised Brahmins on this transaction.