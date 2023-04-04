Wipro Consumer Care and Lightening FY23 sales crosses Rs 10,000 crores

FY23 was a special year with the FMCG India business growing at 17% and Malaysia strengthening its No. 1 position in personal care with strong growth of over 20+%. Vietnam crossed the USD 100 Mn revenue mark with double-digit growth. Other markets with double-digit growth included South Africa, Middle East & Philippines, the company said.

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting on Tuesday announced that it has crossed Rs 10,000 crores in sales in FY23, having seen significant growth across its geographies, brands, and categories.

The FMCG India business witnessed a growth of 17 percent in the financial year 2023, the company said in a statement.

Its flagship Santoor brand became the second largest soap brand in India with sales of over Rs 2650 crores. The female toiletries brand Enchanteur also crossed Rs 1000 crores. Additionally, its lighting business crossed Rs 1000 crores in the same financial year ended March 31, 2023.

"FY23 was a special year with the FMCG India business growing at 17% and Malaysia strengthening its No. 1 position in personal care with strong growth of over 20+%. Vietnam crossed the USD 100 Mn revenue mark with double-digit growth. Other markets with double-digit growth included South Africa, Middle East & Philippines," the company said in a statement.

The company has also expanded its footprint in homecare across key markets with the launch of liquid detergents, fabric softeners, dish wash and floor cleaners. In FY 23, Wipro had announced its foray into Foods with the acquisition of Nirapara brand - spices and ready-to-cook food in this fiscal year.

"This is indeed an exciting moment for us all. This would not have been possible without the contribution of the entire Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting team, both past and present. We have come a long way since 2003, when we were Rs 300 crores to being a global FMCG company growing 33X times in the last two decades. Our consistent performance is reflective of our entrepreneurship mindset across the organisation, ability to convert adversity into opportunity, and seamless on-ground operational excellence," Vineet Agrawal, CEO, Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting said.

Wipro Consumer Care Ventures started in 2019, has made 10 investments in India and Southeast Asia so far. It started in 1945 as a vanaspati brand, with its factory in Amalner, Maharashtra.

With 51 percent of its revenue coming from international businesses, Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, c urrently has presence in 60 countries. It has 18 factories and with more than 10,000 employees with women comprising 54 percent of its total workforce.

