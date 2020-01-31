Business
Wipro CEO Abidali Neemuchwala steps down, Rishad Premji asks employees to focus on priorities during transition
Updated : January 31, 2020 03:06 PM IST
Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji wrote a letter to employees on Friday announcing the move of Abidali Meeuchwala stepping down as CEO and MD.
Neemuchwala will continue to hold the office of CEO and MD until a successor is appointed.
Neemuchwala had joined Wipro as group president and COO in April 2015 and took over as CEO in February 2016.
