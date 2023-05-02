English
Will Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway outperform US market in next 5 years?

May 2, 2023

Finance professionals and retail investors are expecting the shares of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway to outperform the US market over the next five years, according to the latest Markets Live Pulse survey by Bloomberg. The survey, which included 53.2 percent of professional investors and 54.4 percent of retail investors, revealed that the stock will beat the S&P 500 Index during this period.

This comes ahead of the annual shareholder meeting of Berkshire, which is set to take place of May 6, 2023. The event has helped 92-year-old Buffett to earn the title “Oracle of Omaha.”
“Last year, I made a mistake by spending too much time on a few subjects,” the billionaire was quoted as saying in this year's meeting visitors guide. “Consequently we answered far too few questions. I won’t go astray this year.”
