Why Vietnam is emerging as a favoured manufacturing hub in the post COVID-19 world

Updated : April 27, 2020 06:17 PM IST

China may not be able to retain its position as the world's largest factory in the post-COVID era.
China will also see tough competition from smaller nations like Thailand, Bangladesh, Vietnam and the Philippines.
Japanese investment bank Nomura estimates that Vietnam’s economy enjoyed an 8 percent boost in 2019.
