Business Why Vietnam is emerging as a favoured manufacturing hub in the post COVID-19 world Updated : April 27, 2020 06:17 PM IST China may not be able to retain its position as the world's largest factory in the post-COVID era. China will also see tough competition from smaller nations like Thailand, Bangladesh, Vietnam and the Philippines. Japanese investment bank Nomura estimates that Vietnam’s economy enjoyed an 8 percent boost in 2019. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365