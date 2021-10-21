Why employers are averse to allowing 'work from anywhere'

Employers across a majority of sectors want their employees back, if not in the office then at least at the location where they were hired. A recent survey by Deloitte has revealed that only 12 percent of companies plan to give their employees the choice to work from anywhere permanently after the threat of the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.

Besides the IT/ITeS sector, most other industries want to call their employees back to the base location, according to the survey that covered 450-plus organisations. Better productivity, employee bonding, hardware infrastructure, and data privacy are some of the reasons that employers cite for calling workers back to office.

Last week, Tata Consultancy Services had issued a communication asking its employees to return to their base branches by November 15. In contrast, one out of four companies in the IT/ITeS sector plans to give their employees the option to work from any city permanently.

Meanwhile, employees who have got used to the 'work from home' trend are contesting plans to return to the office. Recently, Apple employees in the United States pushed back against the company's direction to return to office, with some even quitting or threatening to quit.

Such cases have been reported across sectors in different countries as employees feel that they have proved they can be productive at home. The 'increased productivity' argument of employees to resist 'work from office' has also found the backing of multiple surveys.

A recent study by Harvard Business School Online shows that an overwhelming majority of professionals have experienced advancement and growth -- both on the job and at home -- this year.

Earlier this year, Microsoft’s first-annual Work Trend Index, which surveyed 30,000 people from 31 countries, revealed that 73 percent of workers want to be able to work from home after the pandemic.

“Employees want control of where, when, and how they work, and expect businesses to provide options. The decisions business leaders make in the coming months to enable flexible work will impact everything from culture and innovation to how organisations attract and retain top talent,” said the survey.

Similarly, a study by Glasgow-based Strathclyde Business School showed that 78 percent of workers prefer to work in the office for only two days or less and 31 percent of working professionals prefer not to spend any time at all in the office.