Why businesses are reluctant to invest in Kerala, according to a former tech hub CEO
Updated : February 07, 2020 04:30 PM IST
The Padma awardee said the state government was wasting money in the name of attracting investors with investment meets and rather spend it for the welfare of the people.
Vijayaraghavan said that while these hartals are held across the country, they rarely affect the day to day activities in other states unlike Kerala, the report said.
Similarly, numerous BPOs left Kerala after actually having started operations after finding it impossible to work 24/7 in the state, he said in the report.