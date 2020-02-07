Associate Partners
HDFC Life mitsubishi
#Budget2020#Coronavirus#Vistara
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business
Business

Why businesses are reluctant to invest in Kerala, according to a former tech hub CEO

Updated : February 07, 2020 04:30 PM IST

The Padma awardee said the state government was wasting money in the name of attracting investors with investment meets and rather spend it for the welfare of the people.
Vijayaraghavan said that while these hartals are held across the country, they rarely affect the day to day activities in other states unlike Kerala, the report said.
Similarly, numerous BPOs left Kerala after actually having started operations after finding it impossible to work 24/7 in the state, he said in the report.
Why businesses are reluctant to invest in Kerala, according to a former tech hub CEO

You May Also Like

This stock doubled investor wealth in just 1 year. Should you still buy?

This stock doubled investor wealth in just 1 year. Should you still buy?

Eyeing capex of Rs 1,500 crore in FY21; aim to reach 60 CNG stations in FY20, says IGL

Eyeing capex of Rs 1,500 crore in FY21; aim to reach 60 CNG stations in FY20, says IGL

Uber loses $1.1 billion investing in food delivery, driverless cars

Uber loses $1.1 billion investing in food delivery, driverless cars

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement