Why are users uninstalling Swiggy app on Holi?

Swiggy had asked people to not use eggs on each other during Holi celebrations. The boycott brigade was quick to blame it for the misrepresentation of the Hindu festival.

Ahead of Holi, the festival of colours celebrated with colours, sweets and good food, some users are angry with Swiggy. They are exiting the food and grocery delivery platform over its alleged Hinduphobic comments and posting screenshots of them deleting the app with the hashtag ‘#HinduPhobicSwiggy’.

The anger against the brand is over a reel that the company posted on Instagram as well as a billboard ad, which asks people to not use eggs on each other during Holi celebrations. The boycott brigade was quick to blame Swiggy for the misrepresentation of the festival.

There has been no official statement from Swiggy yet.

“Swiggy's attempt to defame Holi is highly unacceptable. We demand the immediate removal of the Holi billboard & reel. They must issue a public apology for the insensitive behaviour,” wrote one user.

"Swiggy's attempt to defame Holi is highly unacceptable. We demand the immediate removal of Holi billboard & reel. They must issue a public apology for the insensitive behavior. #HinduPhobicSwiggy

“Can't believe Swiggy would stoop so low as to defame Holi in this way. The company must issue a public apology and remove the offensive content ASAP,” added another user.

“Swiggy should realise that we don’t want you to teach us how to play our festival which we have been doing very peacefully for many years. This culture and festival is older than you and will continue even after your business shuts down. So, don’t lecture us,” one Twitter user said.

Many social media users also asked why the brand did not push such ads for festivals of other religions like Eid and Christmas.

“Swiggy's attempt to defame Holi through their billboard and reel is an act of disrespect towards Hindu culture. Why is there a lack of similar Ads on Christmas/Eid? We demand Swiggy to apologise and remove them immediately,” stated a user on Twitter.

"Swiggy's attempt to defame Holi through their billboard and reel is an act of disrespect towards Hindu culture. Why is there lack of similar Ads on Christmas/Eid? We demand Swiggy to apologize and remove them immediately. #HinduPhobicSwiggy

“Boycott Swiggy,” wrote Dr Prachi Sadhvi, a leader of the Vishwa Hindu Parisad, on Twitter.

The brand faced similar comments on its reel that was posted through the Swiggy Instamart I nstagram handle

“Try making such an ad for Eid or Easter… looking forward to it,” one user wrote in the comments of the reel.

“Remove all the posters and banners about Holi asap,” added another.