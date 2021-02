The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) called for a Bharat Bandh on February 26 to protest against the rise in fuel prices, the E-Way Bill and the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Close to 40,000 trade associations have joined in for the protest on Friday. The All India Transporters Welfare Association (AITWA) has extended their support to the Bharat Bandh.

Here's a look at why the associations have called for a halt to trade:

What are the issues with GST and E-Way Bill?

Earlier, Praveen Khandelwal, CAIT's secretary-general, had said that almost 950 amendments have been made so far to the GST rules in the past four years. "But issues related to glitches in the GST portal and continuous increase in compliance burden are the major lacunae in the tax regime," he said.

CAIT added that the right tax regime considers the welfare of the traders and not harass them with complexities.

On the other hand, AITWA has demanded scrapping of the "regressive" E-Way Bill, which it says mandates impractical compliances from transporters.

"The consignor has to fill their goods’ details online in part A and the transporter has to update the vehicle number in part B. The transporters have to cover a total of 200 km per day, as per pin codes calculated at the shortest distance. This is practically not possible due to many factors such as Sunday/holiday, accident, part load consolidation, hub and spoke, jams, and drivers’ personal issues among others," AITWA said.