Who is Neha Narkhede, Indian-origin business leader to rank among America’s 100 Richest Self-Made Women

Neha Narkhede has been ranked 50th on the list of the top 100 American self-made richest women with a net worth of $520 million. According to Forbes, in 2022 Neha was ranked 57th on the top 100 list with a net worth of $490 million.

The Forbes list of ‘America’s 100 Richest Self-Made Women’ 2023 is out and it features four Indian-origin business leaders. They are Neha Narkhede, the co-founder of cloud company Confluent; Jayshree Ullal, the president and CEO of computer networking firm Arista Networks; Neerja Sethi, the co-founder of IT firm Syntel and Indira Nooyi, the former chair and CEO of PepsiCo. They command a combined net worth of $4.06 billion.

Who is Neha Narkhede?

Neha Narkhede is an Indian-American businesswoman who was born in Pune, Maharashtra. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Science in Engineering from SCTR Pune and also holds a Master’s degree in Computer Sciences from Georgia Institute of Technology.

After her studies, she worked at Oracle and later at LinkedIn as a software engineer. She developed Apache Kafka, which is an open-messaging system created to handle the professional networking site’s data inputs. However, in 2014, she left LinkedIn along with two of her colleagues to co-found Confluent.

The California-based IT services company offers cloud data processing services on Apache Kafka.

Confluent, with a net worth of $586 million, went public in 2021 at a valuation of $9.1 billion. Neha Narkhede owns 6 percent stake in the company. Later in the year 2023, Narkhede announced a new company, Oscilar, a fraud detection firm.

President and CEO of computer networking services provider Arista Networks, Jayshree Ullal, ranked 15th while co-founder of IT consulting firm Syntel, Neerja Sethi , ranked 25th on the list. Former PepsiCo Chairperson and chief executive officer Indra Nooyi also made it to the list with 77th rank.

On the other hand, for the sixth time in a row, Daine Hendricks topped the list with a net worth of $15 billion. She is the co-founder of ABC supply which is one of the largest wholesale distributors of building materials in the US.