CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homebusiness NewsWho is Neha Narkhede, Indian origin business leader to rank among America’s 100 Richest Self Made Women

Who is Neha Narkhede, Indian-origin business leader to rank among America’s 100 Richest Self-Made Women

Who is Neha Narkhede, Indian-origin business leader to rank among America’s 100 Richest Self-Made Women
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 11, 2023 7:07:23 PM IST (Published)

Neha Narkhede has been ranked 50th on the list of the top 100 American self-made richest women with a net worth of $520 million. According to Forbes, in 2022 Neha was ranked 57th on the top 100 list with a net worth of $490 million.

The Forbes list of ‘America’s 100 Richest Self-Made Women’ 2023 is out and it features four Indian-origin business leaders. They are Neha Narkhede, the co-founder of cloud company Confluent; Jayshree Ullal, the president and CEO of computer networking firm Arista Networks; Neerja Sethi, the co-founder of IT firm Syntel and Indira Nooyi, the former chair and CEO of PepsiCo. They command a combined net worth of $4.06 billion.

Share Market Live


Neha Narkhede has been ranked 50th on the list of the top 100 American self-made richest women with a net worth of $520 million. According to Forbes, in 2022 Neha was ranked 57th on the top 100 list with a net worth of $490 million.
Who is Neha Narkhede?
Neha Narkhede is an Indian-American businesswoman who was born in Pune, Maharashtra. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Science in Engineering from SCTR Pune and also holds a Master’s degree in Computer Sciences from Georgia Institute of Technology.
View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X