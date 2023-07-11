Who is Neha Narkhede, Indian-origin business leader to rank among America’s 100 Richest Self-Made Women

By CNBCTV18.com

The Forbes list of ‘America’s 100 Richest Self-Made Women’ 2023 is out and it features four Indian-origin business leaders. They are Neha Narkhede, the co-founder of cloud company Confluent; Jayshree Ullal, the president and CEO of computer networking firm Arista Networks; Neerja Sethi, the co-founder of IT firm Syntel and Indira Nooyi, the former chair and CEO of PepsiCo. They command a combined net worth of $4.06 billion. Share Market Live NSE

Neha Narkhede has been ranked 50th on the list of the top 100 American self-made richest women with a net worth of $520 million. According to Forbes, in 2022 Neha was ranked 57th on the top 100 list with a net worth of $490 million. Who is Neha Narkhede? Neha Narkhede is an Indian-American businesswoman who was born in Pune, Maharashtra. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Science in Engineering from SCTR Pune and also holds a Master’s degree in Computer Sciences from Georgia Institute of Technology.