Business Who is BR Shetty? UAE-based billionaire now accused of fraud Updated : April 28, 2020 06:54 PM IST The man, who finds all his accounts frozen by the Central Bank of UAE and firms blacklisted was at one time the poster boy of the gulf dream for thousands of Indians toiling in the middle-east. Legend has it that Shetty, founder of Abu Dhabi-based NMC Health and UAE Exchange arrived initially in the UAE with just $ 8 in his pocket.