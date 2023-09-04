CNBC TV18
Whiteland Corporation partners with Shapoorji Pallonji E&C for new residential projects

The partnership involves a construction area of 3.3 million square feet comprising of 11 towers ranging from 30 to 43 stories, Whiteland Corporation said.

Sept 4, 2023 5:10:40 PM IST

Whiteland Corporation, a real estate developer based in Gurugram, has announced a collaboration with Shapoorji Pallonji E&C, a construction partner, for their residential projects, The Aspen & Aspen Iconic. These projects are set to be located on the upcoming growth corridor of Gurugram, specifically in sector 76.

The partnership involves a construction area of 3.3 million square feet comprising of 11 towers ranging from 30 to 43 stories, Whiteland Corporation said.
The flagship residential township has been designed and planned by industry experts namely ‘Padma Bhushan Awardee’ Architect Hafeez Contractor as Principal Design Architect, Vintech Consultants as Structural Partners, Sanelac as MEP Consultants and Oracles Landscape as Landscape Architects.
Raj kumar, COO-Projects of Whiteland Corporation, expressed the significance of this collaboration and said their core vision is to create eco-friendly and sustainable landmark developments.
Satish Sinha, the Regional Head (North India) Shapoorji Pallonji E&C, will also be associated with Whiteland Corporation's for captioned projects.
Shapoorji Pallonji E&C backed with a legacy of over 158 years and has a presence in over 40 countries & a delivery record spanning more than 380 million square feet across various sectors especially township developments, smart cities, hotels, residential condominiums, IT Parks, Airport Terminals etc. The company has been ranked 54 amongst the top 250 international contractors by ENR in 2021.
Whiteland Corporation further intends to bring onboard leading global consultants in the fields of Project management, Quality Assurance, Sustainable developments etc. to ensure holistic development and delivery of all their projects.
First Published: Sept 4, 2023 11:59 AM IST
