White Shark raises $16 million to develop, deploy rapid self-evolving blockchain

White Shark, an emerging blockchain technology company, has raised $16 million in a funding round for further advancement and deployment of its blockchain platform. The company aims to revolutionise the industry with its unparalleled speed, intelligence, and versatility, while making blockchain accessible, secure, and cost-effective for individuals, businesses, and government entities.

By incorporating advanced features such as smart blocks, smarter AI, and side chains, the platform enables seamless integration across various sectors, including governments, corporations, and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

" White Shark’s AI based self-evolving blockchain has garnered significant attention in the industry for its unprecedented speed and adaptability. The company’s cutting-edge technology enables rapid iterations and improvements, making it the fastest self-evolving blockchain in the world," the company said in a statement.

Blockchain technology has emerged as the latest buzzwords among tech experts, who believe that the futuristic technology aims to revolutionise the lives of the masses. It aims to accurately track and store data related to orders, production, healthcare records, education documents, and payment, among others.

Blockchain technology is founded on the principles of digital ledger technology that uses a decentralised network of computers to record, track, and verify transactions. The biggest appeal of this technology is its distributed ledger, which offers security and privacy without the need for a central authority or intermediary, making it a critical component for industries that demand advanced data protection.

Blockchain has already developed a full-fledged decentralised market. Cryptocurrencies, NFTs, DeFi protocols, smart contracts, metaverse, and all such related innovations wouldn’t have been possible without blockchain.

White Shark, the first Made in India Layer 1 public blockchain, embarked on its journey in 2017, dedicating substantial time and effort to extensive research and development in order to create a revolutionary blockchain solution. The Chief Technology Officer of White Shark, Rizwan Shaikh is one of Asia's foremost cybersecurity experts and one of India's most accomplished ethical hackers.

The company has further set its sights on deploying a NO CODE DEVELOPMENT PLATFORM, which will further broaden the reach and adoption of blockchain technology.