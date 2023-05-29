White Shark raises $16 million to develop, deploy rapid self-evolving blockchain

By incorporating advanced features such as smart blocks, smarter AI, and side chains, the platform enables seamless integration across various sectors, including governments, corporations, and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

White Shark, an emerging blockchain technology company, has raised $16 million in a funding round for further advancement and deployment of its blockchain platform. The company aims to revolutionise the industry with its unparalleled speed, intelligence, and versatility, while making blockchain accessible, secure, and cost-effective for individuals, businesses, and government entities.

