White Shark raises $16 million to develop, deploy rapid self-evolving blockchain

2 Min(s) Read
By incorporating advanced features such as smart blocks, smarter AI, and side chains, the platform enables seamless integration across various sectors, including governments, corporations, and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
White Shark, an emerging blockchain technology company, has raised $16 million in a funding round for further advancement and deployment of its blockchain platform. The company aims to revolutionise the industry with its unparalleled speed, intelligence, and versatility, while making blockchain accessible, secure, and cost-effective for individuals, businesses, and government entities.
Live Tv
Loading...
By incorporating advanced features such as smart blocks, smarter AI, and side chains, the platform enables seamless integration across various sectors, including governments, corporations, and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
"White Shark’s AI based self-evolving blockchain has garnered significant attention in the industry for its unprecedented speed and adaptability. The company’s cutting-edge technology enables rapid iterations and improvements, making it the fastest self-evolving blockchain in the world," the company said in a statement.