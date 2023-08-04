What lies ahead after the Ambuja-Sanghi Industries deal?

In a significant move, Ambuja Cements has successfully acquired Sanghi Industries in a deal valued at INR 5,000 crore. This strategic acquisition sets the stage for Ambuja Cements to substantially enhance its production capacity.

In a significant move, Ambuja Cements has successfully acquired Sanghi Industries in a deal valued at Rs 5,000 crore. This strategic acquisition sets the stage for Ambuja Cements to substantially enhance its production capacity.

The current capacity of 6.1 million tonne is projected to experience a remarkable expansion, reaching 15 million tonne, following an investment of Rs 3,500 crore in capital expenditure. This translates to a combined investment of Rs 8,500 crore to establish the upgraded capacity of 15 million tonne.

How does it change things?

1 Adani Cement Dethrones UltraTech Cement

Adani Cement's ascendancy as the leading player in Western India and the Gujarat market marks a noteworthy development. Initial estimations indicate that the West India cement market presently stands at 85 million tonne, and this figure is poised to climb to 101 million tonne by the fiscal year 2026. Similarly, the overall capacity in the Gujarat region, currently at 38 million tonne, is on track to expand to 45 million tonne by FY2026.

2 Industry Impact

The ongoing consolidation within the cement sector is poised to yield positive outcomes for the industry. This reshuffling of assets into more capable hands bears promise. However, it is crucial that the demand for cement aligns with the surge in supply.

Projections suggest that the cement industry's capacity will experience an incremental increase at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.2 percent. In contrast, the demand for cement is expected to outpace this supply growth, with a projected CAGR of 8.2 percent. Should the pace of demand decelerate, the risk of diminished utilization levels emerges, potentially exerting detrimental pressure on the industry.

3 Will it lead to consolidation in the sector?

Prominent players within the cement sector boast robust financial standings and ambitious targets for expanding their production capacities. The recent acquisition may serve as a catalyst, prompting further consolidation within the industry. This, in turn, could lead to a reevaluation of certain regional players whose market value currently stands at a considerable discount when compared to replacement costs.

However, it's worth considering the counter-argument that benchmark valuations for acquisitions might experience a downturn, given that the Ambuja-Sanghi deal was concluded at an adjusted enterprise value to tonne (EV/T) ratio of $70/tonne.

Over the weekend, especially on Friday, a notable surge was witnessed among certain smaller and regional cement companies. Notably, Orient Cement experienced a substantial surge of nearly 10 percent on Friday alone.

A similar trend was observed with Sagar Cements, where significant gains were recorded. This recent upswing has led to speculation that these relatively undervalued smaller cement firms, evaluated on the basis of enterprise value per tonne, might become potential acquisition targets. This aligns with the common trend that emerges following such business deals.