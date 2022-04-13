What is HUID number in gold jewellery? How to check purity? All explained

In a bid to avoid fraud in the sale of gold jewellery, the Centre had made hallmarking compulsory last year. Jewellers are granted a certificate of registration to sell hallmarked jewellery. According to the Department of Consumer Affairs website, this hallmark consists of three symbols and an individual must check them before buying jewellery.

The first symbol is the BIS logo, the second symbol indicates purity and fineness, and the third symbol is the Hallmark Unique Identification (HUID) number. As per the government website, the Hallmarking scheme has become a success with more than one lakh jewellers getting registered and more than three lakh pieces of jewellery being hallmarked each day now.

What is a HUID number?

It is a unique six-digit alphanumeric code given to every piece of jewellery at the time of hallmarking. Every piece of jewellery gets stamped with a HUID number manually at the Assaying and Hallmarking centre.

What is the purpose of the HUID number?

HUID number is aimed at checking any malpractice. It is critical to the credibility of hallmarking and addressing complaints regarding the promised purity of hallmarked jewellery.

Besides, as the HUID number is unique to each piece of jewellery, it enables traceability. In HUID-based hallmarking, registration of jewellers is done automatically with no human interference. However, HUID is a secure system and poses no risk to data privacy or security, according to the government.

How to check the authenticity of hallmarked jewellery?

An individual can check the authenticity of hallmarked jewellery by using the 'Verify HUID' feature on the BIS Care App. The app is available on Google Play Store in Hindi and English.

After downloading the app, one should go to the "check licence details" tab and then proceed to the "verify HUID" section to verify the legitimacy of the product.