Business WeWork India lays off 100 employees, puts expansion on hold Updated : May 18, 2020 01:30 PM IST WeWork India CEO Karan Virwani made the announcement to employees during an all-company meeting on Monday and in an email. The company is also looking to put expansion plans on hold, and will work with the spaces in 2021 that it has already signed and those already in the pipeline.