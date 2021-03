Wells Fargo apologised to its customers who experienced problems with online banking on Wednesday (March 17) and said that it had fixed the issue. The bank’s customers were not able to access their online banking on Wednesday — the day when many of them were supposed to receive their $1,400 direct payments included in the latest COVID-19 relief package.

What had happened?

On March 17, around 8 am MT (Mountain Time), which is around 7.30 pm in India, Wells Fargo customers were unable to access their mobile and online banking. Many of them began reporting about it on social media, even as the $1,400 stimulus checks began hitting their accounts.

We apologize to our customers who may be experiencing issues with our online banking this morning due to high volumes. This does not affect stimulus payments with a March 17 effective date which were credited to accounts today. Thanks for your patience. https://t.co/yoHAieoKQO — Wells Fargo (@WellsFargo) March 17, 2021

We apologize for any inconvenience today and want you to know all access to your accounts through online and mobile banking are restored. — Wells Fargo (@WellsFargo) March 17, 2021

First day of the COVID-19 stimulus package

March 17 outage was the first official payment date for customers to receive the third stimulus payment. Last week, US President Joe Biden had signed the $1.9-trillion COVID-19 rescue package. The new bill aims to provide as many as 85 percent of US households direct payments of $1,400 per person. Individuals earning less than $75,000 will be considered eligible for the relief amount. With regard to married couples, those making less than $1,50,000 collectively would receive $1,400 per person. Those earning more than the aforementioned income levels will receive lesser payments corresponding to their incomes. The benefit will be capped at $80,000 for individuals and $1,60,000 for married couples. Apart from the $1,400 direct payments, the package includes funding to distribute vaccines and reopening schools among others.

Though the federal government had told last week that it had started processing and distributing the first round of stimulus payments, many banks, including Wells Fargo, had informed customers that the money would not be available till March 17. However, on the said date, many customers reported problems with Wells Fargo’s online banking platform and mobile app.

Bank assuages customers throughout the day

