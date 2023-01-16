WEF Davos 2023 | Investcorp co-CEO bets on healthcare and financial biz in India

Investcorp, a global investment firm, is expanding its footprint in India steadily. Speaking to CNBC-TV18 at the World Economic Forum, ongoing in Davos currently, Rishi Kapoor, Co-CEO of the company said that the firm's key focus sectors are healthcare and financial companies in the middle-market range.

While sharing his strategy, Kapoor said that the firm has been in India for only four years, but they have already made 17 investments.

“It has been the most active market for us in the last four years. Not surprising, given the opportunities that we see in India,” he said.

Investcorp has a long history of successful investments in the healthcare and financial sectors. They have a strong track record of identifying and investing in companies that have the potential for significant growth.

The firm's investment strategy is centred on identifying and supporting companies that have a clear path to profitability and that can generate strong returns for their investors.

“Healthcare is a very important sector for us. Financial services is another very important sector for us,” he said.

In addition, their assets under management (AUM) in India are nearly a billion dollars.

“Our AUM in India is getting close to a billion dollars in aggregate but given the size of the opportunity that we see and the size of the overall market, this ought to be a 5 billion dollar business in the medium-term, that is in the next five years if not sooner,” said Kapoor.

When asked about their future plans in India, Kapoor mentioned that Investcorp is considering looking at the social infrastructure sector.

He noted that an emerging market like India offers a premium over developed markets, but as India continues to grow, there will likely be some shrinkage in that premium.

