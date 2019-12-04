WeChat leads the pack as China trumps US in world’s fastest-growing companies, says report
Updated : December 04, 2019 03:08 PM IST
WeChat's value has grown from $3,092 million in 2014 to $50,707 million this year to top the inaugural brand valuation list compiled by consultancy firm Brand Finance.
Since its inception as a chat application in 2011, WeChat has diversified its offerings gradually to emerge as a platform that a majority of Chinese internet users cannot do without.
Overall, China and the United States dominate the world’s top 100 fastest-growing brands with 39 companies each. However, the Asian powerhouse has cannibalised the top ten list with eight companies, including each of the top four.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more