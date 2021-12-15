Wealth tax: Elon Musk spars with Elizabeth Warren, calls her "Senator Karen"

Let’s change the rigged tax code so The Person of the Year will actually pay taxes and stop freeloading off everyone else. https://t.co/jqQxL9Run6— Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) December 13, 2021
Stop projecting! https://t.co/Kibp6aS9vL— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021
Please don’t call the manager on me, Senator Karen— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 14, 2021
Elon Musk has been named Person of the Year for 2021 by Time magazine. The recognition comes in a year that saw his net worth surge making him the richest person in the world. His electric car manufacturing company Tesla also became the most valuable carmaker in the world in 2021. Musk pipped Amazon founder Jeff Bezos in January to become the richest person alive and added more than $100 billion to his wealth this year alone.