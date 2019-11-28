#RIL#Zee#Maharashtra
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business
Business

We hope to reach 15 million daily users in the next six months, says Tarun Katial of Zee5

Updated : November 28, 2019 11:32 AM IST

ZEE5 was launched in February 2018, replacing ZEEL’s DittoTV and OZEE OTT platforms.
With 80 million monthly active users, Zee5 only trails Hotstar which leads the OTT space with a reported 300 million monthly active users.
We hope to reach 15 million daily users in the next six months, says Tarun Katial of Zee5
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Warburg Pincus to raise up to $1.5 billion for first India-focused fund, say sources

Warburg Pincus to raise up to $1.5 billion for first India-focused fund, say sources

How to recharge your FASTag: A step-by-step guide

How to recharge your FASTag: A step-by-step guide

2,09,900% surge since IPO! RIL turned Rs 10,000 to Rs 2.1 crore in 42 years

2,09,900% surge since IPO! RIL turned Rs 10,000 to Rs 2.1 crore in 42 years

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV