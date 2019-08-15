Business
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway increases bet on Amazon
Updated : August 15, 2019 08:02 AM IST
Berkshire said it owned 537,300 Amazon shares worth about $1.02 billion as of June 30, up from 483,300 shares three months earlier.
