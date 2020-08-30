Business Warren Buffett turns 90: His 1959 letter to partners had words of caution for new-age investors Updated : August 30, 2020 06:14 PM IST Buffett has always cautioned about being too greedy in the market. The current market situation is fairly similar to what the US equity market was in 1958 when investing in the market acquired significant momentum. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply