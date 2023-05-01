English
WarrantyMe plans to enter US market by June

By CNBCTV18.com May 1, 2023 5:15:12 PM IST (Updated)

WarrantyMe tracks warranty of all the electronic devices and lets consumer raise service requests with every brand by the tap of a button. 

WarrantyMe, a device management platform, is planning to enter US market by June 2023. The company has been funded under the Startup India Seed Fund scheme and is selected as a top 10 retail tech startup by Retailer association of India in 2021. They have officially scaled to 200 retail partners in India and is planning to enter US market by June this year, the firm said in a statement.

Notably, the platform tracks warranty of all the electronic devices and lets consumer raise service requests with every brand by the tap of a button.
Rohith Sai Chetla, CEO at WarrantyMe said, "Today, we can buy any product with the swipe of a card or by the tap of a button but when it comes to taking care of us after the sale, we are expected to maintain our warranty cards, call Toll-free and figure out the 100 ways to connect with the retailer or the brand for service. The lack of customer support from retailers and brands after a sale erodes people's trust and pushes them to seek out other options. We are addressing this problem and finding a viable solution."
X