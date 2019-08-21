Walmart sues Tesla for negligence after repeated solar system fires
Updated : August 21, 2019 07:52 AM IST
The lawsuit accuses Tesla of having untrained workers putting up shoddy installations and showing 'utter incompetence or callousness, or both,' court papers said.
The lawsuit is the latest blow to Tesla's struggling solar business, which it acquired through its $2.6 billion purchase of SolarCity in 2016.
The suit argues that inadequate inspections by Tesla have created a safety hazard for Walmart customers and employees.
