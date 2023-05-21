Walmart looks to source toys, shoes, and bicycles from India

Walmart is also seeking to establish new supplier partnerships in various categories, including food, pharmaceuticals, consumables, health and wellness, as well as apparel and home textiles.

Walmart, the renowned retail giant based in the United States, has set its sights on procuring toys, shoes, and bicycles from Indian suppliers as part of its plan to increase exports from India to a substantial USD 10 billion annually by 2027.

In recent times, representatives from Walmart held a virtual meeting with several Indian toy manufacturers to communicate their specific requirements and expected quality standards. This direct engagement with domestic toy makers highlights Walmart's commitment to sourcing products directly from them.