Business
Walmart fires 56 employees, including 8 in senior management
Updated : January 13, 2020 12:36 PM IST
Walmart India denied media reports that a second round of layoffs is due in April.
Walmart has also halted new-store expansion in India and plans to shut its largest warehouse in Mumbai.
The impacted associates have been offered enhanced severance benefits and outplacement services to support their transition.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more