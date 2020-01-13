Walmart fires 56 employees, including 8 in senior management

The Indian unit of Walmart, the world's largest retailer, has laid off about a third of its top executives at its India headquarters in Gurgaon.

The company said it "let go" 56 associates--eight in senior management and 48 in the middle and lower management-- as part of its review to operate more efficiently. All the sacked employees have been offered enhanced severance benefits and outplacement services, according Walmart India.

The company denied media reports that a second round of layoffs is due in April.

The move underscores the struggles Walmart has faced in expanding its wholesale business in India. The Bentonville, Ark. based company currently operates 28 wholesale stores where it sells goods to small shopkeepers, and not to retail consumers.

The firings mostly affected executives in the company's real estate division because the growth in the wholesale model has not been that robust, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

"It's happening because focus is shifting to e-commerce rather than physical (stores)," said the person, who declined to be identified as the decision is not public.