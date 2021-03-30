Wallet Watch: Gauging impact of rising commodity prices on consumers

Jayesh Vijuda's monthly grocery bill has jumped nearly 20 percent over the last few months. While it’s no joke for a family under normal circumstances, for Jayesh, it's a lot more brutal because it comes at a time when he is struggling to find a job to replace the one he lost during last year's lockdown. The Vijuda family has already begun curtailing purchases, and is careful to put only essentials on the shopping list, but with rapidly rising food prices, even the essentials are becoming unaffordable.

"Prices have increased and many people have lost jobs including me. It's very difficult to manage everything, and groceries prices have also increased. We still need to buy the necessities - we need food, so we're facing difficulty, but are surviving. Earlier, we didn't look at prices so much, but now, we have to look at all MRPs and buy accordingly," Jayesh said.

From cooking oil to tea to soaps and shampoos, most products that populate a weekly or monthly household shopping cart are getting expensive because of rising commodity prices. Oils are a key culprit behind rising prices of FMCG goods. Palm oil, for instance, is a key raw material for the FMCG industry and prices of this commodity have nearly doubled since March 2020. In February 2021 alone, the edible oils and fats segment has seen an inflation of over 20 percent. Pulses are the other big contributor to the rising cost of living registering 12.5 percent inflation in February.

"Grocery bills have increased 10 percent on average and this is in food, especially dry grocery. We are seeing a price rise in items such as dal, rice, wheat, pulses, oil and tea. While there is a price rise, people can't eat less. In turn, in the lockdown, people have been eating at more regular intervals. So consumers are taking a pinch on the expense of non-food items," said Chetan Sangoi, managing director of Sarvoday Stores, a supermarket in Dadar in Mumbai.

Kirana store owners also say that with customers cutting back on discretionary spends, they are seeing an impact on their earnings as well.

"The main thing that we need at home is oil, and oil impacts everything. Even for snacks, it is the key ingredient and prices of those will also increase. So because of one item, prices of other products also increase and this affects customers because purchasing power comes down. This in turn impacts us because they don’t have money to spend. Last March, people had money even though the lockdown was imposed. But within a year, people have exhausted their savings and now they have small portion that they have to spend from. So we see fewer customers coming, and our sales are falling," said Vipul Chheda, president, Andheri East Kirana Stores Association, who also runs a kirana store.

As a result of rising commodity prices, products that use these commodities as raw materials are set to become costlier as well, and FMCG companies are passing on some of these costs to consumers. HUL, for instance, indicated during its Q3 earnings that it hiked prices by 2.5 percent in its personal care product range and was in the process of taking another 2.5 percent hike. It also took a double digit hike in prices of tea.

"On the commodities front, we are seeing elevated pressures especially in tea prices, palm oil prices, dairy and now crude. Given the macroeconomic situation and demand supply factors, we expect inflationary pressures to continue in the near term. In this environment, our priority is to provide value to consumers and invest behind our brands. We will deploy our entire tool kit of mix, net revenue management and savings to sustain our business model," a company spokesperson said.

Marico too, has hiked prices of Saffola by 15 percent, and Parachute by 6 percent.