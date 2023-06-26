Wakao Foods exports India’s biggest plant-based meat consignment to US

Consumers in the United States can now savor the flavors of Raw Jack, BBQ Jack, Indian Gravy, Continental Jack burger patties, Jack Supreme burger patties, American Herbs sausages, Hot & Spicy sausages, and Teriyaki Jack, Wakao said.

Wakao Foods has announced its largest-ever shipment of renowned jackfruit products, weighing 13 tonnes. This is the first of two containers being sent to the USA. The flag-off ceremony took place on June 22 at Kochi Port, India. It marks the beginning of Wakao Foods' export journey to the United States.

The shipment includes an array of products crafted by Wakao Foods. Consumers in the United States can now savor the flavors of Raw Jack, BBQ Jack, Indian Gravy, Continental Jack burger patties, Jack Supreme burger patties, American Herbs sausages, Hot & Spicy sausages, and Teriyaki Jack, Wakao said.

The Chairman of APEDA, Rajesh Agrawal, IAS, said, ‘India's growing market for plant-based meat alternatives presents an opportunity to leverage the country's crop biodiversity. Companies like Wakao Foods are elevating crops like jackfruit to create sustainable alternatives. This benefits farmers and addresses protein-related malnutrition while diversifying the protein supply and increasing incomes for jackfruit growers.’