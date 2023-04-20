Wakao Foods brings its range of plant-based products to Singapore

According to a recent report by ResearchAndMarkets.com, the plant-based food market in Singapore is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.9 percent during the forecast period (2021-2026).

Wakao Foods, a leading plant-based food brand, has announce its foray into the Singaporean market. The company will launch seven popular products, including Butter Jack, BBQ jack, Raw Jack, Continental Burger Patty, Jack Supreme Burger Patty, Hot & Spicy Sausages, and American Herbs Sausages, in the Singapore market. These products will be available at retail stores such as Everyday Vegan Grocer and HoReCa and online on popular e-commerce platforms such as Shopee, Lazada, Amazon Singapore, and Redmart.

"We are thrilled to be bringing our range of healthy plant-based products to Singapore," said Sairaj Dhond, Founder and CEO of Wakao Foods.

"Our products have high-quality ingredients, and we believe they will be well-received by the Singaporean market. We are excited to be partnering with Everyday Vegan Grocer, HoReCa, and various e-commerce platforms to make our products easily accessible to consumers across the country," he said.

According to a recent report by ResearchAndMarkets.com, the plant-based food market in Singapore is expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.9 percent during the forecast period (2021-2026). This growth is driven by increasing health concerns, a rising trend of veganism, and demand for sustainable and ethical food products.

In addition to retail stores and e-commerce platforms, Palate Sensations, a culinary school in Singapore, will also use Wakao Foods' products. The school is known for its innovative and sustainable approach to cooking, and Wakao Foods' products are a natural fit for its philosophy.

GFI India and Deloitte India foresee the Indian plant-based market to hit $2.2 billion by 2030, with a $ 1.1 billion export potential. Indian plant-based companies can capitalise on the country's agricultural diversity by using locally available raw materials.

Sanjay Sethi, Exec Dir, Plant Based Foods Industry Association said India has potential to lead in plant-based foods.