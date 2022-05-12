British telecommunication company Vodafone Group is in talks to merge its UK operations with Hong Kong-based CK Hutchison Holdings' Three UK, according to the Financial Times.

The report, which quoted those aware of the matter, stated that the structure being discussed is not known yet.

Cevian Capital, activist fund, had been pushing Vodafone to simplify its portfolio, enhance its strategy in key markets and boost returns. Vodafone CEO Nick Read had earlier stated that the company was pursuing mergers with rivals in multiple European markets. Induced by flattering signals from regulators who understood the value of network investment during the pandemic.

Vodafone remained silent and declined to comment on the possible merger when requested by Reuters. Three UK did not, either, immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

