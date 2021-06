Sterlite Technologies announced a partnership with Vocus Group, a specialist fibre and network solutions provider in Australia. To discuss the synergies and outlook, Anand Agarwal, Group CEO of Sterlite Technologies, spoke to CNBC-TV18.

“Vocus Group is a large fibre optic provider in Australia. It is one of the large wholesale carriers that provides to enterprises that cater to telecom companies. It is in Australia and New Zealand. Vocus Group has large submarine networks, so they have chosen us as a key partner for their optical fibre rollouts.”

“This will be multimillion-dollar deal which will play out over the next few years. This is in addition to the arrangement that we have with BT Openreach in the UK, which again is a similar sort of deal for three years and above becoming the largest fibre provider for them,” he added.

On order flow, he said, “Order flow has been steady, it is currently close to about Rs 11,000 crore in terms of consolidated amount. We are seeing more and more orders coming in from the global parts of the business. More coming in from the optical end of the business. The flow and the pipeline is strong.”

“On 5G, we are clearly in with a decent order book and revenues will start in Q2 of the current year.”

On PLI scheme he said, “PLI for us would be essentially for the 5G radios that we are providing, and currently the thought process is to do it with an ecosystem partner wherein there would be some direct and some indirect investment.”