Rewanta, a sustainable fashion brand, has launched #PledgekhadiEmpowerWeavers initiative under the Reclaim Khadi Movement, to extend support to weavers and artisans by enabling them to earn a dignified living by creating a positive demand cycle for Khadi.

Through this initiative they address the nation to pledge one khadi garment in their wardrobes to create a positive demand cycle, which has considerably gone down due to COVID-19 outbreak.

The fashion brand says that this initiative is to support Vocal for Local vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid India-China stand-off at the LAC and strong current against the use of Chinese products across the country.

Rewanta, in a statement, says it aims to create an opportunity for 7,500 artisans and daily wage earners for the next three months by weaving five lac meters of Khadi fabric and creating garments from it.

The campaign intends to build a more participative and inclusive national-consciousness in building self-reliance and economic independence through supporting indigenous weaver communities.

Sandeep Pable, co-founder, Rewanta, said, “This unprecedented pandemic has impacted every aspect of life as we know it. But the challenges it has conjured for daily wage workers require urgent and immediate action. More than 4.5 lakh artisans are attached to Khadi and Village Industries, of which most belong to marginalised communities.”

“The gravity of the problem is palpable. We want to do our part by supporting the Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Vocal For Local”, with our initiative # PledgeKhadiEmpowerWeavers and take as many Indians along as possible to garner support for the sector through pledging at least one khadi garment .”