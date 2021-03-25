Vivo X60 series launched in India; here are the details

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo on Thursday unveiled three new smartphones under its flagship X60 series in major international markets, including India at a starting price of Rs 37,990.

The new X60 comes in two storage variants -- 8+128GB and 12+256GB at Rs 37,990 and Rs 41,990, respectively. The X60 Pro and X60 Pro+ come in a single variant -- 12+256GB -- at Rs 49,990 and Rs 69,990, respectively.

The X60 Pro+ comes with a premium soft vegan leather wrap in emperor blue colour, whereas X60 Pro and X60 variants will be available in two stunning colour options -- midnight black and shimmer blue. The smartphones will be available in major online and offline stores across India from April 2.

"The X60 series takes our learning from the very successful X50 series to a whole new level. Featuring the latest Gimbal 2.0 technology, running on the leading 8 series Snapdragon processors, all encapsulated in an elegant and ergonomic design, the X60 series is a true flagship," Nipun Marya, Director - Brand Strategy, Vivo India, said in a statement.

The X60 Pro+ comes with a rear quad-camera setup -- 50MP + 48MP + 32MP + 8MP, while the X60 Pro model has three rear cameras -- 48MP + 13MP + 13MP, as well as a 32MP selfie camera.

The Vivo X60 Pro+ runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Mobile Platform, while the rest of the X60 series is fitted out with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870.

With a substantial boost in CPU and GPU performance, these energy-efficient processors contain integrated 5G basebands that can make the user's 5G wireless network lightning fast with minimal latency, the company said.

The Vivo X60 series features a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz response rate running on an edge-to-edge AMOLED display.

The 120Hz refresh rate allows for effortless scrolling and viewing, while the 240Hz response rate induces an ultra-responsive touch screen to optimize user performance in gaming or occupational capacities.

The X60 Pro+ houses a 4200mAh (TYP) battery and 55W FlashCharge technology, while the X60 Pro and X60 allow 33W FlashCharge technology.