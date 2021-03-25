  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Business

Vivo X60 series launched in India; here are the details

Updated : March 25, 2021 03:24 PM IST

The Vivo X60 series features a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz response rate running on an edge-to-edge AMOLED display.
Users can also access ZEISS Biotar Portrait Style on the Vivo X series that allows users to create customized professional portraits.
The X60 Pro+ comes with a rear quad-camera setup, while the X60 Pro model has three rear cameras as well as a 32MP selfie camera.
Vivo X60 series launched in India; here are the details
Published : March 25, 2021 03:24 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Kumbh duration curtailed to 1 month for first time; pilgrims must show 'negative' COVID test report

Kumbh duration curtailed to 1 month for first time; pilgrims must show 'negative' COVID test report

Barbeque Nation IPO subscribed 1.86 times so far on Day 2

Barbeque Nation IPO subscribed 1.86 times so far on Day 2

Expect turnaround in mid-Q1FY22; vaccination drive will revive demand: Atul Auto

Expect turnaround in mid-Q1FY22; vaccination drive will revive demand: Atul Auto

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement