Vivo X60 series launched in India; here are the details Updated : March 25, 2021 03:24 PM IST The Vivo X60 series features a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz response rate running on an edge-to-edge AMOLED display. Users can also access ZEISS Biotar Portrait Style on the Vivo X series that allows users to create customized professional portraits. The X60 Pro+ comes with a rear quad-camera setup, while the X60 Pro model has three rear cameras as well as a 32MP selfie camera. Published : March 25, 2021 03:24 PM IST