Chinese tech giant Vivo has launched its latest smartphone Vivo Y31 in India. The latest smartphone, part of the tech giant’s popular Y series, can be purchased on Vivo India E-store, Amazon, Flipkart, Paytm besides retail stores across the country.

"Like all Vivo devices, the Y31 follows Vivo's commitment to 'Make in India' and is manufactured at Vivo's Greater Noida facility," the company said in a statement.

Features & specifications

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6-series processor, the device comes with the Android 11 based Funtouch OS 11. In terms of back up, the smartphone comes with a 5000mAh battery.

On the camera- front, the smartphone features triple camera set up in the rear. This includes a 48MP AI Triple Rear Camera setup with photo processing algorithms and a 2MP Bokeh camera. On the front, the smartphone has a 16MP camera for selfies.

Price & colour

The smartphone will be available in two colours—black and blue. When it comes to price the pocket-friendly device-- Rs 16,490 for 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant.—is expected to challenge many existing models with a large fan base in the price-sensitive Indian market.