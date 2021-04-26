Vivo launches iQOO 7 series in India; here're prices, specs, and features Updated : April 26, 2021 10:00:12 IST iQOO 7 series phones promise a lag free gaming and multimedia experience The new phones will be available in solid ice blue and storm black colour options iQOO 7 series phones has a starting price range of Rs 31,990 Published : April 26, 2021 09:37 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply