Vivo launches iQOO 7 series in India; here're prices, specs, and features

Vivo, on Monday, announced the launch of two smartphones under its sister brand iQOO — iQOO 7 and iQOO 7 Legend — in India

The brand, which entered Indian market last year with iQOO 3 smartphone, promises a strong lag-free mobile gaming and multimedia entertainment experience with its latest 7 series. These are the latest 5G flagship smartphones by iQOO, which stands for I Quest On and On. The phones will be come in solid ice blue and storm black colour options.

But, wait till May 1, before you can pre-order both the smartphones online on the brand’s website and Amazon India.

Prices

According to BGR, iQOO 7 price starts from Rs 31,990 for the base variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, while the 256GB storage variant costs Rs 33,990. The top-end variant with 12GB RAM 256GB storage costs Rs 35,990.

On the other hand, iQOO 7 Legend price starts from Rs 39,990 for the base version with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, while the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant costs Rs 43,990.

Here are the specifications of the new phone:

There is an interesting feature in the new phone for the mobile game addicts. Under iQOO’s sponsoring partnership with BMW M Motorsport, the dual-SIM iQOO 7 Legend features tri-colour racing stripes, engraved with a slogan, “Fascination Meets Innovation”.

Display

Both the smartphones feature a 6.62-inch full HD+ display with 1080x2400 pixel resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

OS

Both run on Android 11 operating system. While the iQOO 7 is topped with the company's own layer of FunTouch OS 11, the Legend comes with the OriginOS. The smartphones also come equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Processor

The iQOO 7 works on Snapdragon 870 processor and is equipped with an intelligent display chip, providing powerful CPU and GPU performance for more smooth visual effects and vivid colours. The iQOO 7 Legend is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and has an enhanced LPDDR5 flash drive for quick app calling along with more efficient power consumption. The company claims that despite having Snapdragon 800 series processors these are the most affordable smartphones in the category. Both the smartphones have enhanced V6 UFS 3.1 memory chip, which has been further enhanced for faster file downloads, copies and installations.

Battery

The iQOO 7 Legend comes with a 4000mAH Typ battery, while the iQOO 7 sports a 4400mAH Typ battery, both having with 66W flash charge support resulting in unrestrained device power and longevity.

Memory & storage

The iQOO 7 comes in three variants — 8GB RAM+128GB storage, 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB, priced at Rs 31,990, 33,990 and 35,990 respectively. On the other hand, the iQOO 7 Legend comes in the 8GB RAM+128GB storage and 12GB+256GB variants for Rs 39,990 and Rs 43,990 respectively.

Camera

The iQOO 7 and iQOO 7 Legend, both, sport a triple rear camera set-up. While both have a 48MP main sensor and 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, iQOO 7 has a 2MP macro sensor as the third camera and iQOO7 Legend has a 13MP portrait camera with f/2.46 aperture. The front camera of both smartphones is of 16MP.

Cooling

The iQOO 7 series also houses a Liquid Cooling System that dissipates heat through evaporation and condensation of thermal fluids within an internal vapour chamber. This system can negate increased power consumption that can arise from heavy-duty loads, effectively avoiding the CPU frequency reduction.