Vipin Sondhi appointed MD and CEO of Ashok Leyland

Commercial vehicle manufacturer Ashok Leyland on Thursday appointed Vipin Sondhi as managing director and chief executive officer with immediate effect.

According to the company, Sondhi will drive the technology transition, growth and future strategy for the Ashok Leyland as well as the Hinduja Group’s global automotive portfolio.

Recently, he was inducted as a director into the board of Ashok Leyland.

"Vipin has a strong, proven track record as a leader and is a passionate and hands-on professional. I am confident that the company will reach new frontiers under his stewardship and look forward to some very exciting times in 2020 and beyond," said Dheeraj Hinduja, chairman of Ashok Leyland.

Sondhi formally joined the Hinduja Group in November 2019 from JCB, where he was the managing director and chief executive officer - India, South East Asia & Pacific and a member of their Global Executive Leadership Team.

He was managing director and chief executive officer of JCB India for about 14 years associated closely with the transformation of JCB's India portfolio into a leadership position by ushering in global standards of design, quality and manufacturing.

"I am honoured and feel privileged to be part of Ashok Leyland, an institution with a rich 70-year legacy of pioneering technology leadership. I look forward to working closely with all the stakeholders and employees to help achieve Ashok Leyland’s new vision to be among the top 10 CV manufacturers globally," said Sondhi.

Prior to JCB, Vipin had led Tecumseh India as the managing director for about six years, while serving there for over 12 years. The initial 10 years of his career were shaped in companies such as Tata Steel and Shriram Honda.