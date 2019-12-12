Business
Vipin Sondhi appointed MD and CEO of Ashok Leyland
Updated : December 12, 2019 07:58 PM IST
According to the company, Sondhi will drive the technology transition, growth and future strategy for the Ashok Leyland as well as the Hinduja Group’s global automotive portfolio.
Sondhi formally joined the Hinduja Group in November 2019 from JCB, where he was the managing director and chief executive officer - India, South East Asia & Pacific.
