Vineet Jain, owner of India's biggest media house, faces shareholder backlash
Updated : July 04, 2019 10:37 AM IST
With investor awareness on the rise, India has seen an increase in minority shareholder activism and fight for good corporate governance and better value.
Jain and his family control BNL through cross-holdings, according to the company’s 2018 annual report. They control Bennett, Coleman through a similar structure of holdings.
BNL’s revenue comes mainly from distributing publications of BCCL in and around New Delhi and it is also an investment holding company.
