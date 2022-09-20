Vinati Saraf Mutreja, MD of Vinati Organics said on Tuesday that the company is looking at 20 percent revenue growth on year on year (YoY) basis, adding that it also expects to maintain an EBITDA margin of 28-30 percent.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, she said, “We are looking at a 20 percent revenue growth year-on-year, I think, for FY23, we are well on track to achieve that. In FY24, we will see some revenue growth also coming from the new products.”

“Presently, ATBS (unique vinyl monomer that has a sulfonic acid group) accounts for about 50 percent of our revenue mix. Going ahead, given the antioxidants, Butyl Phenol and isoamylene, ATBS's share will come down to about 40 percent, but that is a calculated move because we want a diversified portfolio. Having said that we expect to maintain our EBITDA margins going forward,” said Saraf Mutreja.

Talking about demand, she said, “The demand for high-grade ATBS has increased. Presently, there is a shortage of that product globally and hence, we are going ahead with an expansion keeping in mind the demand perspective for the next four to five years.”

She also said that the company’s greenfield expansion will be commissioned in a year’s time.

