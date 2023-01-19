Manasi Tata takes over as the Vice Chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motors

Tata is already serving as a member of the board of directors at Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt Ltd and is an integral part of TKM’s corporate decisions and strategic operations, the statement said.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), on Thursday, announced that the late Vikram Kirloskar's daughter Manasi Tata will take over as the company's new Vice Chairperson with immediate effect. The company, in a statement, also stated that Tata will also take over as the Vice Chairperson of Toyota Kirloskar Auto parts (TKAP).

”The resolution, passed in its board meeting, comes after the untimely demise of Late Vikram S Kirloskar, former Vice Chairman of Toyota Kirloskar Motor,” it added. Tata's father Vikram Kirloskar passed away in November last year following a heart attack.

Tata, who's already serving as a member of the board of directors at Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt Ltd, is an integral part of TKM’s corporate decisions and strategic operations, the company added.

Masakazu Yoshimura, Managing Director and CEO of TKM, said, ”As a young business leader, Manasi Tata brings with her inclusive thinking and a people centric outlook that are critical in our pursuit of excellence across all areas. This, along with her sharp understanding of the Indian auto industry, will further strengthen TKM’s commitment towards delivering ’Mass Happiness to All’.”

Tata graduated from the Rhode Island School of Design in the US and is well conversant in Toyota manufacturing processes and with the Japanese work culture. "A fifth-generation scion of the Kirloskar empire, Tata holds art very close to her heart and her NGO, ’Caring with Colour’ leverages this passion of hers, works with government schools in three districts of Karnataka,” the company said.

Kirloskar Systems Pvt Ltd, in December, appointed Tata as Director on the board of the company’s joint-venture companies, which includes Toyota Industries Engine India Pvt Ltd, Kirloskar Toyota Textile Machinery Pvt Ltd (KTTM), Toyota Material Handling India Pvt Ltd (TMHIN), and Denso Kirloskar Industries Pvt Ltd (DNKI).

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read: Jaguar Land Rover India head Rohit Suri to retire on March 31